Rebel Star Krishnam Raju to Play Paramahamsa in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

The makers of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam have unveiled the character look of actor Dr UV Krishnam Raju. The film’s producer, UV Creation, on Monday tweeted a poster featuring the veteran actor in the character’s look. Krishnam Raju appears in the avatar of a spiritual guru in the film.

“Introducing The Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Dr. @uvkrishnamraju Garu as #Paramahamsa from #RadheShyam," the tweet read.

Prabhas has acted with his uncle Krishnam Raju in films like Billa and Rebel. Now, for the third time, the uncle-nephew duo will create magic on screen.

Krishnam Raju was last seen in Gunasekhar’s 2015 film Rudhramadevi starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyaam is all prepped up to release in cinemas worldwide on January 14. The film will clash at the box office with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and power star Pawan Kalyan’s Bhimla Nayak, as both are also scheduled to release during the Sankranti holidays next year.

Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. The film’s teaser created much hype among the masses as it showed Prabhas in a character called Vikramaditya, who somehow possesses supernatural skills and claims to know the past and the future of everyone.

Bankrolled by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series, the sci-fi romantic drama also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sasha Chettri, Murli Sharma, and Sathyan.

