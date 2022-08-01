Rebel Star Prabhas Flies Abroad for 2nd Surgery, Misses Pre-release Event of Sita Ramam

Tollywood star Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar with director Prashanth Neel boasts of some high-octane stunt and action sequences and as reported earlier, the star injured himself while performing a stunt on the sets of the movie. He had to undergo leg surgery in Spain’s Barcelona earlier this year and had been advised to rest by the doctors. However, it looks like the actor’s pain has not yet subsided and he is currently in the process of a second surgery abroad.

This piece of information was given out by producer Ashwini Dutt with whom Prabhas is collaborating on the upcoming science fiction film Project K. The pre-release event of Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Ashwini Dutt, was held recently.

Prabhas was supposed to be the chief guest at the function, however, he was missing from the event. It was then that Ashwini Dutt, in his address to the public, explained that Prabhas was abroad for a second surgery and hence, could not attend the event.

According to the producer, Prabhas will again be on a long resting spree post his surgery. However, since film shootings in Tollywood are indefinitely stalled at present, he may be getting ample time to recover after his surgery.

Ashwini also talked about his film Project K and said he intends for either a release date of October 18 next year or January 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this movie stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas in her Telugu debut while Amitabh Bachchan plays an important role.

Other upcoming projects Prabhas has in his kitty include the big-scale Adipurush directed by Om Raut where he portrays Lord Ram, Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy and a yet untitled project with Maruthi Dasari.

