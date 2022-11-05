Rebel Wilson Engaged To GF Ramona Agruma After Seven Months of Dating? Here's What We Know

Actress Rebel Wilson is reportedly engaged. According to a report by Page Six, the Bridesmaids fame has exchanged rings with girlfriend Ramona Agruma after dating each other for seven months. If the report is to be believed, the proposal took place a couple of weeks ago and the lovebirds were spotted donning diamond rings at George Clooney’s Casamigos Halloween party that was organized on October 28. A source close to the portal claimed that the “couple was making out in a corner during the event telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged to each other."

The couple attended the Halloween party in Barbie-inspired costumed and were spotted alongside their girl gang. It was after her split with Jacob Busch back in 2021, that Rebel Wilson confirmed her romance with Ramona Agruma. Her separation from the heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing company came across as a shock to her admirers as the couple debuted together on a red carpet in Monaco and all seemed happy in paradise until it wasn’t. After the split, rumours of the actress dating the Australian tennis player Matt Reid also surfaced online but they were never confirmed.

It was in the month of June when Rebel Wilson came out of the closet as she confirmed her relationship with Ramona on her official Instagram page. In the mushy post, the couple was spotted sharing a contagious smile for the camera as they twinned in black attires. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Prior to making her relationship Instagram-official, Rebel had revealed she was in a relationship during her appearance on the U Up podcast in May. Although at the time she did not reveal the identity of Ramona. The actress shared that the two were set up together by a mutual friend who believed that the two ‘would hit off.’

Ever since making her relationship official, Rebel often takes to social media to share mushy photos alongside Ramona to openly profess her love.

