Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Ramona Agruma in 'Magical' Proposal at Disneyland

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is engaged now. The actress, who made her relationship official last year, announced the news to the world while sharing glimpses of her “magical” proposal, which took place at Disneyland. Thanking the team at Disneyland, Rebel dropped a couple of happy pictures on her Instagram account, which showed the lovebirds twinning in pink. While announcing her engagement to the world, the actress wrote in the caption, “We said Yes! Thank you Tiffany & Co. for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The first mushy picture shows them flaunting the gleaming rock, as they kiss in the background. The next picture shows both Rebel and Ramona sitting on one knee and laughing gleefully. While Rebel can be seen holding the ring and flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera, Ramona seems to be amused with the flower petal shower. Decked in matching pink and white sweaters with a black heart in the centre, Rebel and Ramona paired their twinning tops with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The lovebirds said “Yes” on a bed of pink rose petals, in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, amidst huge flower bouquets.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rebel gave her fans a background of her proposal planning. The Hustle star shared a video of when she bought the dazzling Tiffany ring. She also shared a picture of herself holding the ring before the proposal. While sharing the picture, Rebel wrote in the supers, “A few days before…”

Just a few “moments before…” popping the big question to the love of her life, Rebel relished some churros in the park. In the picture, the two seem to be playing discreet, as both Rebel and Ramona can be seen sporting big sunglasses and furry coats.

Last year in November, Rebel welcomed her first baby girl via surrogacy. Dropping a picture on her Instagram account, the actress revealed that she has named her Royce Lillian.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rebel was last seen in the drama film The Almond and the Seahorse. Next, the actress will be seen in Timothy Scott Bogart’s musical romantic Verona.

