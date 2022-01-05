'Receiving Regular Death Threats From Pakistan': Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali

Actor Somy Ali has alleged that she has been regularly receiving death threats from Pakistan. This is not the first time the American-Pakistani actor has levelled such allegations against his home country.

In a recent interview with a media channel, she said, “I have been continuously saying that some people residing in Pakistan regularly send me death threats on emails."

She further said, “My organisation, No More Tears, has been working for the rights of human trafficking victims, providing legal protection especially for homosexual victims and this is why these miscreants from Pakistan are angry and vindictive from my work. They want to stop me as they cannot see a woman working for society."

The actor also said that she would never go to her native place Pakistan as she is afraid of losing her life. Somy is now settled in America and she runs a non-profit organisation, No More Tears, helping the victims of domestic violence, rape and human trafficking.

Somy is also the ex-girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Reports say that Somy and Salman dated for 10 years before separation. Somy had, back then, accused Salman of cheating her, before parting ways with the actor and settling in America.

Somy Ali came to India after watching Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. She had a huge crush on Salman Khan. Born in Pakistan, Somy flew to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting. In 1992, Somy worked in a Hindi film Buland which was never released. But she eventually made her silver screen debut with the 1994 film Anth.

After this, Somy Ali was seen in several Bollywood films until 1997. She was last seen as a female lead in the hit film Chupp.

