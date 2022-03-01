Recognise Actor-Singer From her Childhood Picture. She Once Said, 'I was Born Beautiful'

Count on Shehnaaz Gill to drive the internet crazy with her videos and photos, and she doesn’t disappoint. Shehnaaz is renowned for putting up amusing videos, lip-syncing to popular songs, entertaining collaborations with other celebs, and showing her dance skills.

Now, a childhood photo of the former Bigg Boss participant is making the rounds on social networking sites, and admirers can’t get enough of her charm.

Shehnaaz is seen sitting with her family, notably her brother Shehbaaz, in the flashback picture. The actor is seen seated on her father’s lap, while her mother sits alongside them, holding her kid. Shehnaaz is dressed in a blue cardigan and a pair of patterned blue pants. The short curly hair of the actor and adorable face drew the attention of admirers, who extensively shared the photo on Instagram.

Advertisement

As admirers showered Shehnaaz with affection, they recalled the Bigg Boss contestant’s remarks about being a beautiful youngster. “Main paida hi sundar hue thi," wrote a user, while another added, “Shehnaaz Gill was born cute but she grew up to be a beautiful soul".

Following the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year, the singer-actor is gradually returning to public life. On Sunday, she held a Twitter conversation with her followers and delighted them with her humorous comments.

Shehnaaz was last seen on the sets of Shilpa Shetty’s programme, as per paparazzi. For the occasion, she donned an all-black gown with braided hair. Shehnaaz and Shilpa collaborated on a fun reel for her song “Boring Day."

Before this, the actor was seen on Bigg Boss 15 finale night where she also paid respect to Sidharth Shukla, the winner of season 13. She had also competed during the same season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.