Recognise the Bollywood Celeb. Hint: She has Worked in an SRK Film Opposite Varun Dhawan

The fans of Bollywood celebrities are always eager to learn everything they can about them. Whether it’s celebrity lifestyle, family, or childhood recollections. What fans are most enthused about, though, are their childhood photographs. The Bollywood celebs, idolized by millions, were once lovely little bundles of innocence. While they appear to be on point every time they are noticed today, they were exceedingly goofy and cute as children.

Childhood photos of certain Bollywood celebrities continue to go viral on social media. And meanwhile, the snapshot of another Bollywood star is becoming viral. The child in the photo, who has her sister in the lap, is now a sparkling actor in the industry. If you still don’t recognise her, let us enlighten you that she is none other than Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are sisters, but no less than best friends who have also been staying together in Mumbai. Many admire their loving bond. Kriti is seen in the viral photo cradling her little sister Nupur in her lap. Both are looking incredibly cute in the picture.

The actor, who comes from a very humble family background, has worked hard to build a reputation for herself in Bollywood. Her sister Nupur, on the other hand, is a trained vocalist in western music and is about to make her acting debut.

She will co-star with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her debut Bollywood film, Noorani Chehra. Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, and Pulp Fiction Entertainment have all financed this project. The film’s first look image was revealed earlier this week. Both the actors shared the first look poster of Nupur’s debut movie.

Her first on-screen appearance was with Akshay Kumar in the Filhall and Filhaal 2 music videos.

