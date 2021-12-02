'Reconsider the Decision': Director Raghavendra on Andhra Govt's Online Ticketing System

The YS Jagan Reddy led-Andhra Pradesh Government has passed a bill in the assembly to regulate the sale of movie tickets through a state-run online platform. The decision has made the state the country’s first to take over the sale of movie tickets to minimise tax evasion. This online booking system will be monitored by Andhra’s state film and theatre development corporation. The state government has also fixed the movie ticket prices as per the regions across the state.

But filmmaker Raghavendra Rao has expressed his disapproval of the decision on Twitter and requested CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the bill.

Rao tweeted, “If the theatre owners, distributors, producers are unhappy with the policies, how will our industry flourish. The government must reconsider the decision. The recent decision of an online ticketing system will curb the operations of the theatre owners. Reducing the prices will not solve the problem of tax evasion. If these rates were increased or decreased by the theatre owners, they would have been taxed by the government."

The government in its decision stated that after the bill is implemented, all the exhibitors across the state will have to follow the rules mainly aimed to prevent tax evasion.

The government has reduced the prices and has also started the online ticketing system. The decision has been taken despite the protest of theatre and cinema owners.

The ticket price by the government has been fixed at Rs 5 to Rs 250. Municipal Corporations: Multiplex - Premium Rs. 250, Deluxe Rs. 150, Economy Rs. 75, AC / Air Cool - Rs. 100, Deluxe Rs. 60, Economy Rs. 40, Non AC - Rs. 60, Deluxe Rs. 40, Economy Rs.20

Gram Panchayats: Multiplex- Premium Rs.80, Deluxe Rs.50, Economy Rs.30, AC / Air Cool- Premium Rs.20, Deluxe Rs.15, Economy Rs.10, Non AC- Premium Rs 15, Deluxe Rs 10.

