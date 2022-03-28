Record Pre-Release Business Expected For KGF: Chapter 2

Much anticipated Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is going to be released in theatres on April 14. The film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film has already taken everyone by surprise with its pre-release business. It also seems that Kannada star Yash is soon to join the likes of Prabhas and Ram Charan as far as international appeal is concerned.

There was hype around the movie even before the trailer came out and now after the release of the trailer on March 27, the craze has got even bigger. The expectations from this film are huge in all languages. The market has also tripled ever since KGF Chapter 1 released. Yash was still a relatively unknown actor outside the Kannada film industry at that point but the movie changed all that and Yash enjoys a huge fan following after the success of KGF Chapter 1.

According to trade analysts, Rs 70 crore is being quoted for the rights of the film for the Telugu version, which is a big amount in the Telugu territory. Rs 70 crore for the film would put Yash in the league of leading Tollywood stars like Junior NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. Movies of these stars do business of the said amount. Distributors in Tollywood are reportedly apprehensive of the quoted rates.

However, there are rumours that famed Telugu film distributor Dil Raju has acquired the rights of the film for Rs 66 crore, keeping in mind the craze around the film. The first part had sold for a mere Rs 5 crore and hence this is a major achievement for the sequel. For overseas rights, up to Rs 80 crore is being quoted for the film. Industry sources say that KGF: Chapter 2 will do a pre-release business of up to Rs 240 crore in all languages combined.

