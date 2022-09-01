Red Giant Acquires Distribution Rights of Jayam Ravi-Starrer Agilan

Actor Jayam Ravi’s Agilan has been in the making for a long time, and more recently, the action-thriller’s release has been pushed towards the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the film’s distribution rights have reportedly been bagged by Red Giant Movies. Directed by Kalyana Krishnan, Agilan marks the second collaboration of the actor and director after Bhooloham.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced by movie makers, meanwhile, the teaser and trailer are also expected to be out soon. Earlier in June, a poster of the film was released that portrayed Jayam as the king of the Indian ocean.

Agilan features Jayam Ravi in the role of a gangster and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the female lead. Moreover, it also features Tanya Ravichandran and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. The music for the movie is composed by Sam CS.

Jayam was last seen in Bhoomi, released in 2921. In addition to Agilan, the actor is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan wherein he will be seen playing the lead role of Arulmozhi Varman, a king of the Chola Dynasty who is known as Raja Raja Chola. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming is set to release on September 30.

On the work front, the actor is busy filming for Jana Gana Mana, tentatively titled JR 28. He also has another film with director Ahmed; however, the project is yet to materialise. Moreover, after his commitments, it is known that Jayam Ravi will be teaming up with director Hari for his next film.

