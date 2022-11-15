Red Giant Movies Acquires Theatrical Rights of Ajith's Thunivu In Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu is currently the topic of discussion among movie buffs. They are eager to lap up every update related to this film. According to reports, the latest development about Thunivu is that actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu. Thunivu, directed by H. Vinoth, is slated to release next year on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. The release date of this film was announced by its producer Boney Kapoor on Twitter.

Red Giant Movies has also decided on the profit share which has to be allocated to the distributors and theatres. According to reports, the profit share would be 75% for distributors and 25% for theatre owners in the first week. In the second week, 70% of the profits would be allocated to distributors and 30% to theatre owners.

Thunivu also became the talk of the town recently after the announcement of its first single, Chilla Chilla. There were reports that the film’s team will release this number on the occasion of Children’s day. However, Ajith’s fans, who were waiting with bated breath to watch this song, were disappointed as the song was not released on Children’s day.

Instead, it was announced to be released on November 17 at 5:04 PM. The release date of this much-anticipated number was announced by Zee Studios on Twitter. The tweet read, “And The Wait Is Over. It’s Time For The Devil To Arrive. The Devil’s Theme #ChillaChilla Out On 17th Nov, 5:04 PM. Get Ready For Celebration #Thunivu Rage From Pongal 2023 #ThunivuPongal2023 #ThunivuFirstSingle #ThunivuForPongal #ThunivuPongal #AjithKumar"

The poster featured Ajith’s silhouette.

Besides this song, Thunivu has also received the limelight due to its storyline. The film revolves around a criminal who plans, along with his team, and commits robberies in banks across Chennai. No one knows the identity of these criminals and their motive behind the bank robberies. Actors John Kokken, Manju Warrier and others have essayed pivotal roles in Thunivu.

