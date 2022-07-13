Red Giant Movies Acquires Theatrical Rights of Santhanam's Gulu Gulu

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights of Santhanam’s upcoming Tamil film Gulu Gulu for Tamil Nadu. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on July 29.

The production house announced the news on Twitter. “Delighted to announce that we have acquired the Tamil Nadu Theatrical Distribution rights of #GuluGulu. The Ultimate laughter and chaos are coming. In cinemas from July 29," tweeted Reg Giant Movies.

Helmed by Rathna Kumar, Apart from Santhanam, Gulu Gulu features George Maryan, Dheena, Namita Krishnamurthy and Athulya Chandra. Many newcomers are also making their debut in supporting roles with this movie. The film will also feature Bipin, Kavi Harish, Yuvaraj and Mauri Dass in small roles.

The crew of Gulu Gulu has already released its first motion poster through the YouTube Channel of Sony Music South. It has received more than 6 lakh views.

In Gulu Gulu, the protagonist Santhanam plays an omniscient, who knows almost everything, and in this vein he is referred to as Google. But due to not being fluent in English, he hears it as Gulu Gulu.

The digital rights of the film have been acquired by Sun NXT, and Sun TV bagged the satellite rights.

Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in for music. Gulu Gulu is bankrolled by S Raj Narayanan and S Bharath.

Santhanam will next appear in Madha Gaja Raja, which will be released on October 22 this year. The movie is helmed by Sundar C.

