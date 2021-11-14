Red Notice Has 'Biggest Opening Day' for a Netflix Film; The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot React

Hollywood action movie Red Notice starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot has broken the record for the biggest opening day for any movie on the streaming platform Netflix.

Reynolds, one of those aforementioned actors, shared the news Saturday night on his Twitter account. Sharing an image of himself alongside costars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, Reynolds revealed the news while simultaneously joking about the release of Taylor Swift’s latest re-released album.

“Wow, Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest ever opening day for a film," the actor tweeted. “Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version.)"

As per Comicbook.com while the early numbers looking favorable, it will all come down to Netflix’s “impact value" of the flick, a proprietary algorithm the streamer uses to determine a film’s profitability when comparing views and duration watched.

Meanwhile The Rock also celebrated the tag of Biggest Opening Day for Red Notice by sharing a video on social media from the gym.

Gadot also shared a message on Twitter, writing, “This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations to the entire #RedNoticeMovie team (sic)."

Red Notice is made a reported cost of Rs 1480 crore and is Netflix’s biggest film till date. It is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

