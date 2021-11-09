Red Notice on Netflix to Hawkeye on Hotstar: Titles to Look Out for in November

The first week of November saw two grand theatrical releases in the form of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif‘s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. However, despite people being excited about theatres reopening, the craze for OTT content has not died down as the top platforms have a lineup of several interesting productions - from comedy to crime, drama and romance. The subsequent weeks of November will see films like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Renolds’ Red Notice, the sixth instalment of the Home Alone franchise Home Sweet Home Alone and series like MCU’s Hawkeye and Prime Video’s most anticipated The Wheel of Time.

Check out these new titles on OTT platforms for November 2021.

>Red Notice (Netflix)

With a stellar cast of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Renolds, Red Notice is Netflix’s one of the most anticipated releases. The action-comedy will see the Deadpool actor and the Wonder Woman actress, two rival criminals join hands with the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson). It will be streaming from November 12.

>Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+ Hotstar)

The sixth film of the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12, Disney+ Day. Following the classic plot point of its predecessors, the film will see ten-year-old Max Mercer who is left behind at home following an error in flight booking when his family leaves for a trip. He must protect his house and himself from burglars Pam and Jeff Fritzovski. With the previous Home Alone films causing a laughter riot, hopes are high from this Dan Mazer directorial.

>Special Ops: The Himmat Story (Disney+ Hotstar)

The espionage thriller series helmed by Neeraj Pandey will see actor Kay Kay Menon star as the mastermind R&AW agent, Himmat Singh. Pandey has previously given us remarkable thriller flicks like A Wednesday, Aiyaary, Baby and Akshay Kumar’s heist film Special 26. It will also release on Disney+ Day, i.e, November 12. Apart from Menon, it stars Aftab Shivdasani, Adil Khan, Parmeet Sethi and Vinay Pathak.

>Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (Disney+Hotstar)

Another much-awaited release is Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings that released in theatres this year. An important film of the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, it follows martial arts master Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who is forced to confront the mysterious Ten Rings organization. It will be made available to the subscribers on November 12.

>Matsya Kaand (MX Player)

This series revolves around the cat and mouse chase between a con artist Matsya Thada (Ravii Dubey) and ACP Tejraj (Ravi Kishan) who is given the responsibility to catch Matsya. Co-starring Zoya Afroz and Piyush Mishra, Matsya Kaand will release on November 18.

>The Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

In terms of production, this American fantasy series seems no less than the likes of Game of Thrones. Based on Robert Jordan’s novel of the same name, The Wheel of Time revolves around Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai which is a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She is on the lookout for a reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual divined to save the world or destroy it. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19.

>Hellbound (Netflix)

After the meteoric success of Squid Game and the popularity of the series My Name all eyes are set on Korean titles on Netflix. The next offering from South Korea will be a thriller series Hellbound, which is based on a webtoon of the same name. The supernatural series will focus on angels appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. It stars Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-Joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-June and will release on November 19.

>Dhamaka (November 19)

Another important release on November 19 is Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, where the actor will be seen playing a cynical ex-TV news anchor. It is a remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live and marks the actor’s OTT debut. Apart from Kartik, the Ram Madhvani directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

>The Hawkeye (Disney+Hotstar)

Another big release of this month, this mini-series focusing on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He takes on the responsibilities of training young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and confronts his old vigilante persona Ronin, before getting back to his family. It releases on November 24.

