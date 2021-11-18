Red Sea Film Festival to Have 16 Titles Competing for the Top Golden Yusr Award

The Red Sea International Film Festival will have 16 titles from all over the world competing for the top Golden Yusr Award. Communion is the latest work from Tunisian writer, director and actor Nejib Belkadhi. Set during the Coronavirus lockdown, Sara is working from home helping people in distress. A world premiere, the movie examines mental depression and marital discord during the trying times. It was part of the 14 films that got a grant from the Red Sea Fund.

Huda’s Salon is from Palestine’s Hany Abu-Assad, and it follows a young mother married to a possessive man. He keeps visiting her salon to check on her. This feminist thriller shows two women fighting for their independence amid loyalty and betrayal.

Soula will have its world premiere at the Festival, and is from first-time helmer Salah Issaad. It is actually a road film about a young single mother abandoned by her family. In a spiral of violence, the mother with her baby struggles to reach Algeria.

Brighton 4th has been made by Georgian director who follows a father as he travels to New York to reign in his gambling addict son, who is trying for a green card through marriage. This is Georgia’s submission for the 2022 Oscars.

Yuni is from Indonesia, from award winning writer-director Kamila Andini. It is about a 16-year-old girl’s tryst with her family, which wants her to get married. But if she does that, she will not qualify for a highly regarded college scholarship. Also the country’s offering for the Academy Awards.

Saloum will arrive from Congo. Helmed by Jean Luc Herbulot, it unfolds against the backdrop of the 2003 Guinea-Bissau military-backed coup. It is a thriller with mercenaries using the war to help a drug dealer escape to Dakar in Senegal.

Rehana Maryam Noor is the second feature from Bangladeshi writer and director Abdullah Mohammad Saad. A tense tale of abuse, accusation and resistance, the movie depicts the opposition and negligence at a university when an assistant professor, reports a professor abusing students. It will compete for the Oscars.

Hit The Road: The legendary Iranian auteur, Jafer Panahi’s son, Panah Panahi will travel to the Festival with his Cannes Camera dÓr prize-winner. It is a rollercoaster as a family of four take to the road in a borrowed car to the sounds of the 1970s Iranian pop.

The inaugural edition of the Festival will take place at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from December 6 to 15.

(Gautaman Bhaskaran is author, commentator and movie critic who has been covering film festivals, including Cannes, Venice and Tokyo, for 30 years)

