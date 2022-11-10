Red Sea Film Festival Unveils 'Spectacular' Movie Selections

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which runs from December 1 to 10 in Jeddah, has just unveiled its “Spectacular Programme". This will include world and Arab cinema. The nine-strong international cinema package will have Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Guadagnino’s cannibal romance with Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell had its world premiere at Venice, where it won the best director prize and the best young actor trophy for Russell.

Pinocchio, co-directed by Mark Gustafson, had its world premiere at the London Film Festival last month, and will be seen on the Netflix platform in December.

Other Spectacular titles are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave and Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light, among others.

The Arab Spectacular section will include Rebel from Moroccan-Belgium directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Queens from Moroccan helmer Yasmine Benkiran; and Valley Road from Saudi writer/director Khaled Fahd. Valley of Road will have its world premiere and also close the Festival.

The 10-day event will begin with Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do With It? This will also be part of “Spectaculars".

This is the second edition of the Festival.

International Spectacular

The Banshees Of Inisherin (Ire-UK-US)

Dir. Martin McDonagh

Bones And All (USA)

Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Broker (South Korea)

Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Decision To Leave (South Korea)

Dir. Park Chan-wook

Empire Of Light (UK-USA)

Dir. Sam Mendes

Hunt (South Korea )

Dir. Lee Jung-jae

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (USA)

Dirs. Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Triangle Of Sadness (Sweden-Germany-France-UK)

Dir. Ruben Ostlund

What’s Love Got To Do With It? (UK-France)

Dir. Shekhar Kapur

Arab Spectacular

Alkhallat+ (Saudi Arabia)

Dir. Fahad Alammari

All Roads Lead To Rome (Lebanon)

Dir. Lara Saba

How I Got Here (Saudi Arabia-Kuwait)

Dir. Zeyad Alhusaini

Kamala (Egypt)

Dir. John Ikram Sawers

Queens (Morocco )

Dir. Yasmine Benkiran

Rebel (Belgium)

Dirs. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Valley Road (Saudi Arabia)

Dir. Khaled Fahd

