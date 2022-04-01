Reel-Life Brothers of Tamil Show Mundhanai Mudichu Meet, Share Pics of 12 Years Apart

Most Tamil households remember the popular daily soap Mundhanai Mudichu, which was everyone’s favourite back in the day. The series aired on Sun TV from 2010 to 2015. Produced by Cine Times Entertainment, the serial ran from Monday to Saturday at 6 pm. It starred Sreeja, Srividya/Durga, Delhi Kumar, Vatsala Rajagopal, Pooja Lokesh, Pollachi Babu, Quili, Revathi, Manohar, Prakash Rajan, Kurinji, SN Lakshmi among others.

The TV show portrayed many things like fake love, second marriage and surrogacy. The story revolved around Delhi Kumar, who played the role of Kanthaswamy. Prema wanted to destroy Kanthaswamy and his family because she believed her father was killed by Kanthaswamy. She hatched evil plans and troubled the family but Kavitha, the eldest daughter-in-law of the family, stood against her and saved the family.

The show ended in 2015. Prakash Rajan, Manohar Krishnan and Kurunji played three brothers in the serial and the three had a reunion recently. Prakash Rajan posted photos on his Instagram page of the three meeting after 12 years. The post has two photos, one taken during the shooting of Mundhanai Mudichu 12 years ago and one just two days ago.

He captioned the post, “Mundhanai Mudichu serial brothers meet up, felt Nostalgic. The first pic was taken in 2010 and the second pic yesterday in 2022, we might have changed by size and age but our love for each other is still the same." The fans responded to the post, with many commenting that the three reel-life brothers still looked good together and should work once again.

All three are still on Sun TV, busy acting in different soaps.

