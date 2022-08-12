Reel-Life Siblings Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza Tie Rakhi To Each Other

Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza have been one of the most popular on-screen siblings on Indian television. The duo’s camaraderie in the fan-favourite soap opera Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has established a special place in their viewers’ hearts. While Nia and Krystel shared an enviable reel-life bond in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, did you know that the former co-stars share a heartfelt bond in real life too?

Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza recently reunited to celebrate the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan together. Krystle took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebration with Nia. In the video, both of them could be seen tying rakhi to each other. Krystle penned a sweet note along with posting the video on Instagram. She wrote, “Sari Umar Hume Sang Rehna Hai! We took this line too seriously."

Advertisement

In no time, the video amassed over 2.5 million views and numerous comments. One user wrote, “This is very cute, in this industry where it is difficult to be friends, in such a situation, both of you are keeping sisterhood alive, it is commendable." Another commented, “Never seen an ONSCREEN bond that goes onto become an OFFSCREEN one , that too even after sooo many years of the show being off air. You two have set an EXAMPLE with your bond!"

Advertisement

The actresses are often seen hanging out with each other. In April this year, Krystle D’Souza shared a fun video with Nia Sharma, giving fans a sneak peek into their fun times as they played Jenga. Krystle wrote, “Indoor Games is my best way to beat this Khatron Ke Khiladi Nia Sharma."

Advertisement

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the second season of her web series Jamai 2.0, which was released digitally on Zee 5. On the other hand, Krystle D’Souza last starred in Rumy Jafery’s mystery thriller movie Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here