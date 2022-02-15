Reel to Real Life, These South Cinema Couples No Less Than Inspiration for Everyone

They claim that relationships in showbiz are fleeting. They argue that it’s all a ruse. In fact, when a celebrity marries, some people put bets on when the pair will divorce.

However, some of the best-known relationships have withstood the test of time and proven sceptics wrong. Here’s a shout-out to some of the South Indian Cinema couples: stay happy!

>Mahesh Babu and Namrata

Mahesh and Namrata are a real-life two-states love tale; the son of a well-known actor and a North Indian debutante fell in love while filming for Vamsi. They are now a lovely couple with two children, a boy and a daughter.

>Arya and Sayyessha

Arya and Sayyessha appeared together in the romance drama Ghajinikanth, and the on-screen couple became real-life after falling in love. In 2019, the couple got married in a lavish wedding surrounded by close friends and family. They co-starred once again in Teddy, which was postponed for a long period.

>Suriya and Jyotika

Suriya and Jyotika appeared in several films together, and all of them were warmly received by fans. They are still one of Tamil cinema’s top couples. Even after falling in love with each other, both took their time getting permission from their respective families before marrying in 2006.

>Ajith and Shalini

In the film Amarkalam, Ajith and Shalini collaborated for the first time. Ajith revealed his feelings for Shalini. He dated and married his co-star Shalini, and the couple has two children: a daughter and a boy. They have exemplified real love.

>Prasanna and Sneha

Prasanna and Sneha started as acquaintances while shooting for the film Achamundu Achamundu in the year 2009. However, the pair later made the decision to take their relationship to the next level and got married in 2012. The two have a boy named Vihaan and a daughter named Aadhyantha.

>Atlee and Priya

As friends, Atlee and Priya had a strong relationship, and they married in 2014, over 10 years after they started dating. Atlee and Priya are frequently seen on social media establishing some couple goals with their lovely photos.

