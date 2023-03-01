Reem Shaikh is currently sharing the screen with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show premiered earlier last month and has been getting a positive response from the audience. However, ever since the premiere, Reem’s age gap with Karan and Gashmeer has also become the talk of the town. Recently, the 20-year-old actress also addressed the same and argued that the same has been happening in Bollywood too. She cited how Shah Rukh Khan shares screen space with Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone and asked why the same age gap is not questioned in Bollywood.

“Honestly, I don’t know why it is so much discussed when it happens on television, because in Bollywood it has been happening for the longest time. I can still see Shah Rukh Khan working with Alia Bhatt who have a huge age gap between them, but people accept that. Viewers go to a cinema hall to watch Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone or Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who have huge age differences. So if it can happen in Bollywood why can’t it be done in television?" Reem told E-Times.

The actress further explained why it was necessary to cast ‘mature men’ for the show and added, “There are scripts which require male leads as macho men and everyone knows girls mature faster than boys and hence there is this age gap. It happens in both the film and television industries. I don’t find it weird because I have grown up watching it in Bollywood. I understand that it might sound weird to some audiences but I can only say here that if it can happen in Bollywood why can’t it happen in the television industry? As far as Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is concerned both Karan and Gashmeer’s age in the show is 200 years so it was necessary to cast mature men because that is the concept of the show."

Earlier Karan also talked about his age gap with Reem and said, “In my mind I am just 4 years old and if I am going somewhere there’s no talk it is not possible. I don’t approach our work in such a way. I don’t think like that. It all depends on what people perceive you to be."

Ishq Mein Ghayal premiered last month. In the show, Karan Kundrra plays the role of a vampire whereas Gashmeer is his brother. The two fall in love with the same girl - essayed by Reem.

