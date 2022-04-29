Reema Kagti- Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven 2 And Dahaad Announced, Sohum Shah Talks About the Latter

Earlier today at a press event in Mumbai, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s series ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and feature film ‘Dahaad’ were announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming roster of projects.

Set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh among others reportedly charters into international waters this season. ‘Dahaad’ on the other hand, starring Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah is helmed by the talented Reema Kagti who has created a niche for herself with her unique cinematic sensibility. While Reema represented Tiger Baby at the event, Zoya Akhtar was busy on the set of ‘The Archies’, the banner’s first solo film as producers.

Reema Kagti shares, “It’s an important day for all of us at Tiger Baby as two of our co-productions - Made in Heaven 2 and Dahaad were announced today. Zoya couldn’t be here at the launch as she is in the midst of shooting for another project of ours, The Archies. We have had a lot of fun creating, writing, shooting and producing these projects and now look forward to releasing them."

Sohum Shah, who will be seen in Dahaad, said, “This is a special time, really, as we’ve just wrapped up “Sanaa", and the second season of “Maharani". And now I am feeling absolutely thrilled as we finally announce “Dahaad" today. It’s been a pretty crazy ride, in terms of the rapid physical transformation I had to undergo for my role as a cop right after Maharani. And as always, super excited to come back to OTT - I hope Amazon Prime Video audiences love every bit of it!"

Tiger Baby along with Excel Entertainment has an exciting slate ahead including Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others. The banner also flies solo as producers with ‘The Archies’, a live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Sohum Shah has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career with ‘Maharani 2’, the feature film ‘Sanaa’, Tiger Baby’s ‘Dahaad’, his production venture ‘CrazXy’, his ten film horror anthology and several other developments in the pipeline.

