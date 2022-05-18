Reema Lagoo Death Anniversary: Best Movies of Bollywood's Famous 'Maa'

REEMA LAGOO DEATH ANNIVERSARY: It has been five years since veteran actress Reema Lagoo left for her heavenly abode. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on May 18, 2017. From performing in Marathi theatre to making a name for herself in the world of Hindi cinema, Reema Lagoo had come a long way. We still remember the veteran actress for her performance in daily soap Tu Tu Main Main.

And, as we remember the actress, let’s take a look at five movies of Reema Lagoo that you should not miss:

Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was a whole emotion. From songs to the storyline, the film became an instant hit. Reema Lagoo played the role of Salman Khan’s mother in this film. Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!

Another movie by Sooraj Barjatya remained the best of all time in Bollywood, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo and many more. In this film, Reema Lagoo played the mother to Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane. It was possibly the most memorable role of her career. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This evergreen film has a permanent place in the heart of the audience. Directed by Karan Johar, this movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The veteran actress played Kajol’s mother in this movie. Vaastav

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, this action-crime featured Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar and Reema Lagoo. It was Reema Lagoo’s most challenging role. She portrayed Sanjay Dutt’s mother who even shot dead her son in the end. Kal Ho Naa Ho

This megahit is still at the top of many people’s favourite lists. This film was directed by Nikhil Advani, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Reema Lagoo and many more. In this movie, actress Reema Lagoo portrayed the role as a supportive mother.

