Reena Madhukar Presents Man Udu Udu Jhala With Customized Fridge Magnets

After entertaining the audience with great performances and a brilliant storyline for a short period, the serial Man Udu Udu Jhala is nearing its end. The cast and crew are overwhelmed with emotions owing to their last moments on the sets. Actress Reena Madhukar, who essayed Sanika Deshpande’s role, decided to make these moments special. She has gifted the cast customised fridge magnets.

She shared a picture of a fridge magnet. Reena made this gift even more special by carving the names of the whole cast. Reena’s fans and colleagues were left delighted with this gift. Amit Parab expressed his admiration for this present. Amit portrayed the role of Nayan Vishwas Kanvinde. He wrote that it is a thoughtful gift and will always stay a memory with us.

One of Hruta Durgule’s fan pages also expressed their appreciation for this present. The fan page wrote that it is a sweet and thoughtful gift. Others dropped a lot of heart emoticons. This gift will be one of the golden memories of Man Udu Udu Jhala’s team.

Advertisement

Man Udu Udu Jhala’s recent episode was recently shot. It will be aired at the end of July. On the last day of the shoot, Man Udu Udu Jhala’s team danced to its title track. The video of this dance soon went viral. The team celebrated the success of their series. They cut a cake and congratulated each other. Actors Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut garnered a massive fan base with this show. Their characters Deepali and Indra became household names.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.