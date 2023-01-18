Home » News » Movies » Reena Roy Recalls How She Struggled To Get Her Daughter's Custody From Ex-Husband

Reena Roy Recalls How She Struggled To Get Her Daughter's Custody From Ex-Husband

Mohsin and Reena named their daughter Jannat when she was born; later, Reena changed her name to Sanam.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 10:59 IST

Mumbai, India

It is reported that Reena got divorced from her former husband as she wasn’t able to cope with his lifestyle.
It is reported that Reena got divorced from her former husband as she wasn’t able to cope with his lifestyle.

Actress Reena Roy was a well-known face in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Zaroorat. After marrying Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, Reena stepped away from the limelight for a few years. But after their marriage fell apart, the actress moved back to India and appeared in a few films sporadically. Recently, Reena revealed that after her divorce, she had to struggle to get her daughter’s custody.

In a chat with The Times of India, the actress shared that she did everything to get her daughter back and eventually sought the help of saints and sadhus and got her daughter’s custody. Mohsin and Reena named their daughter Jannat when she was born; but after Reena received her custody, she changed her name to Sanam.

Advertisement

It is reported that Reena got divorced from her former husband as she wasn’t able to cope with his lifestyle. It is also said that the former Pakistani cricketer wanted to settle down in London with her and take British citizenship. She also stated the reason why Mohsin tried to keep their daughter away from her was that he thought the actress would follow them to London and settle down there.

In a recent audio interview with ETimes, she spoke about her equation with her ex-husband. Reena said that Mohsin is the father of her daughter. “He’s in touch with her. They share a close father-daughter bond. He’s settled well in life. I pray that God keeps him healthy and happy," she added.

RELATED NEWS

Reena was known for films like Kalicharan, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Apnapan and Aasha. She was last seen in the 2000 film Refugee. In 2021, Reena appeared on an episode of Indian Idol and spoke about her work and peers in the 1970s.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 10:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together