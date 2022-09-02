Reese Witherspoon's Where the Crawdads Sing to Release in India on September 16

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon’s sixth outing as a producer titled Where The Crawdads Sing went on to become a smashing success at the box office in the USA and Canada. The money spinner secured a stellar third position after Thor: Love And Thunder and Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Having crossed the $100 million benchmark globally, the mystery-thriller-drama film is all set for its India release on September 16, 2022.

Where The Crawdads Sing, which garnered 96% positive reviews from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, will be screened across theatres in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in English. The movie stars Golden Globe award-winning actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead along with actors Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr, and Oscar nominee David Strathairn.

Where The Crawdads Sing is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by author Delia Owens. It topped The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2019 and The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2020 for a combined 32 non-consecutive weeks.

Talking about what drove her to pick up the rights to the novel via her production house Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon had said in a promotional video, “I loved the book and wanted to turn it into a movie. Kya is accused of a crime. It’s a thriller. It kept me guessing till the very, very end."

In an interview with CBS News, the Sweet Home Alabama (2002) actor revealed that she was secretly hoping to play the lead in Where The Crawdads Sing. “I would have loved to have played Kya. But I’m a little too old," she laughed, and added, “But that’s part of what I loved about it. That’s the kind of movie I want to make. [If] I want to be that character, I know what to do!"

Speaking about how the film honours the book, Witherspoon told Extra, “It was definitely a stand-alone novel. When I read it, I fell in love with the character Kya. She was just one-of-a-kind, she was a woman fighting against the elements to survive and everything was against her, but she saved herself… That’s what I think that will really resonate with audiences because I don’t know a woman who hasn’t saved her own life. It’s [the film] done beautifully with gorgeous sets, beautiful actors, great performances. I think audiences are just going to love it."

Where The Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumours of the ‘Marsh Girl’ haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

