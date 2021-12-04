Rekha Attends Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Wedding Reception

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who play the lead roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus, tied the knot in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on November 30. The couple organized a grand reception for close friends and family members in Mumbai. Both were surprised to see veteran Bollywood actress Rekha at the reception ceremony. The famous actress reached the reception venue to bless them. The newlywed couple touched Rekha’s feet and took blessings from her. She hugged both of them. A video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

Rekha was seen in a golden colour saree at the reception. Everyone was happy to see her at the reception venue. The newlywed couple took blessings from her for a happy married life.

In another video which has gone viral, Neil and Aishwarya are seen dancing on a romantic song ‘Mast Magan’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Two States’. Both impressed everyone with their dance moves.

At the reception, while Neil Bhatt wore a blue suit, Aishwarya wore a silver gown. In one of the videos, they can be entering the reception venue with big smiles on their faces. They seemed to be excited as they accepted greetings from people. They were seen having a good time during their reception ceremony.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s cast also attended the reception. They posed for the pictures with the newlywed couple.

Neil and Aishwarya tied the knot on November 30 after dating each other for more than a year. They had confirmed their relationship in January after they shared pictures of their engagement on social media. They met on the sets of their ongoing show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love.

