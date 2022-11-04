Rekha Is Mesmerised to See Janhvi Kapoor in Ethnic Wear, Steals the Show at Mili Screening

Iconic actress Rekha arrived at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film ‘Mili,’ which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. Rekha was an epitome of grace and elegance as she posed in a golden and white saree for the paparazzi.

The veteran actress looked mesmerised as she saw Janhvi Kapoor in an ethnic outfit. Janhvi stunned in a peach sharara suit. Rekha gave a tight hug to Janhvi, who seemingly had a fan-girl moment at her own film screening. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Netizens were super impressed by Rekha’s look for the screening. One fan wrote, “She (Rekha) never gets old mashallah, she is so beautiful." Another one said, “Look at this stunning beauty! Wow Rekha!"

More than a year after the release of Roohi (2021), actor Janhvi Kapoor has graced the big screen with her film Mili. The Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Helen (2019) is a survival thriller, which revolves around a woman fighting to stay alive as she gets stuck in a freezer.

The actor, who made her debut with the Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak in 2018, recently spoke about how her anxiety tends to take a toll on her just before the release of her film. Talking about how she has been dealing with it, she reveals, “It has gotten worse now and more so ahead of Mili because it’s my first film with dad (Boney Kapoor; producer). I want him, more than me, to have a respectable reception. I want my work to be good for him. That pressure is making my anxiety a little more intense."

