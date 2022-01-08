Rekha Once Revealed What Amitabh Bachchan Didn't Like In Her

Back in 2004, in one of the episodes of Simi Garewal’s chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Rekha revealed one of her habits that Amitabh Bachchan didn’t like.

Rekha said, “Amitabh Bachchan didn’t like one of my habits at all during the shooting of Do Anjaane."

Speaking about it, she said, “I was a senior at the time of this film. But after the popularity of Deewar, Amitabh had a huge craze. I was impressed when I saw him. I have never seen a person like him. He was perfect in everything. People were too crazy for his work. I used to arrive late every day on the set. So, Amitabh was very annoyed with this and didn’t like my habit at all. One day, he told me about it and advised me to take the work seriously. I was very impressed with his words. After that, I started coming to the set on time."

Over the years, several rumours of Amitabh and Rekha’s love affair have been heard on different occasions. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha for the first time worked together for the 1976 film Do Anjaane. It is being said that after seeing Amitabh, Rekha was very impressed with his personality.

They have worked together in many films in their career. Their on-screen chemistry was so well-received that their fans wanted them to become a real-life couple.

Rendevouz with Simi Garewal, the popular chat show launched in 1997 was hosted by Simi Garewal. In the show Garewal hosted many celebrities, including several from outside the film industry.

