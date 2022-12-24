Rekha Prasad to Make her Small Screen Debut With Kannada Show Tripura Sundari

Rekha Prasad is one of the finest actresses of Kannada cinema. The veteran actress is known for her terrific acting in the 2000 romantic drama Sparsha. Such was her performance that she is now fondly known as Sparsha Rekha. She has won several hearts with her acting chops and charming personality.

Now her fans are excited as Rekha will be making her small screen debut with a fantasy drama, Tripura Sundari. The Kannada drama features an out-of-the-box premise and has generated tremendous hype in the industry. Rekha opened up about her upcoming serial in a recent interview.

Rekha explained her motive behind doing the serial and said, “I have always been a fan of fictional stories. When the makers approached me, I realised that the serial has a unique storyline; it is not at all like traditional soap operas. Serials take us closer to the audience and I am eagerly waiting to see how the audience will receive me. The serial delves into motherly sentiments. I have an adopted son and my husband hates him, which leaves me torn between them."

Rekha also spoke about making the transition from the silver screen to the small screen and praised the quality of serials that are being produced. “I do not see much of a difference between cinema and serials. The major difference is work hours. TV Serials involve a lot more tedious hours. I am very surprised by the quality that serials today are pulling off. Most of them are as good as films," Rekha was quoted as saying in her interview.

Rekha was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Vedha. This film is Shivarajkumar’s first project as a producer and has been very well received at the box office. In addition to Shivarajkumar, Vedha also stars Ganavi Laxman, Swetha Changappa and Umashree. The period-action film was released in theatres on December 23.

