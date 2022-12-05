Rekha Steals Show in Manish Malhotra's Star-Studded Birthday Selfie With Karan Johar, Kajol, Raveena

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is celebrating his 56th birthday today. The fashion mogul has worked with several Bollywood stars and has a huge rapport with them. To make his big day extra special, Manish’s friends from the industry got together for a midnight celebration. Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to post a couple of inside pics from the birthday bash featuring industry veteran Rekha, Manish’s best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar and Kajol.

The KGF Chapter 2 actor took to Instagram to post a couple of star-studded selfies ft the birthday celebration. In one of the selfies from the get together, we see Rekha looking ethereal in a golden attire as she keeps Kajol close, while Raveena and Karan Johar pose for the picture too. Birthday boy Manish is seen smiling as he clicks the memorable click.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Raveena penned a super sweet birthday wish for Manish. She wrote, “Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!!!"

See the post here:

Ace designer Manish Malhotra is one of the big names in the industry who have made it on their own.. His designer clothes are in demand from India to big countries like Europe and America now. Manish has worked very hard for many years and all of his talents have finally taken off. Today, he is an icon of the fashion world.

He started his career as a worker in a boutique in Bandra, Mumbai. He used to make sketches while working in the boutique and was crazy about the world of films and glamor since childhood. In an interview given to the YouTube channel Mashable India, Manish told, “I have been fond of films since childhood. My parents also knew this thing from the beginning and they encouraged me a lot. Both my mother and father used to encourage me for films. I remember eagerly waiting for the release of a new film every Friday during my school days."

Advertisement

Here’s wishing Manish Malhotra a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest Movies News here