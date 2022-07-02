Release Date For Actor Simbu’s Pathu Thala Announced

The release date for Actor Silambarasan’s much awaited Tamil film Pathu Thala has been announced. The movie has been directed by Narthan, who is making his debut with the film, and stars Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles apart from Silambarasan, who is popularly known as Simbu.

The makers of the film have announced the release date on Twitter. Studio Green tweeted, “The power packed Silambarasan & Gautham Karthik Starrer Pathu Thala releasing worldwide in theatres on December 14, 2022."

The movie has created great expectations from audiences because of its stellar star cast and interesting story. The music for the movie has been composed by AR Rahman and the cinematography will be done by Farook J Basha. The movie has been edited by National Award-winning editor Praveen KL.

Pathu Thala is a Tamil remake of the hit 2017 Kannada movie Mufti. Simbu has undergone a significant physical transformation for this movie.

Jayanna Combines produced original Kannada film was well appreciated by critics. The plot of the film revolved around a police officer who was on the chase of an underworld lord. The film featured Sri Murali and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead roles. The film was a box office success, and it was one of Shiva Rajkumar’s highest-grossing films.

Simbu was most recently seen in the film Maanaadu, which was released in theatres in November last year. Venkat Prabhu wrote and directed the science fiction flick. Suresh Kamatchi produced the film, which starred SJ Suriyah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The plot of the movie centres on an ordinary guy and a police officer, who become locked in a time loop on the day of the chief minister’s public conference and experience the same day over and over again. The film grossed more than Rs 135 crore at the box office.

