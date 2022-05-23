Release Date For Vishal’s Next Tamil Movie Laththi Announced

Tamil actor Vishal is coming with his next action flick titled Laththi with newcomer director A Vinoth Kumar ahead of Independence Day on August 12. Announcing the release date of the film on Twitter, the actor shared a poster of the movie.

“Get ready to witness #Laththi in theatres worldwide from #August12th 2022. Stay tuned for my Chapter Of #Enmity," tweeted Vishal.

From the poster of the film, which features Vishal in an intense look, it seems that Laththi will be a high voltage action entertainer. The film will be Vishal’s first pan-India project and it will be released in 5 languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Actor Sunaina has been paired opposite Vishal, while veteran actor Prabhu plays an important role in the film.

Vishal is playing the role of a police constable in this movie. He has appeared in a lot of films as a police officer but this will be the first time he will be seen as a constable.

Earlier in February, it was reported that during the shoot of a stunt sequence in Hyderabad, the Tamil star suffered multiple hairline fractures. He went to Kerala for treatment and remained there for three weeks till his recovery.

Rana Productions is bankrolling the project, which was started by two good friends of Vishal — Ramana and Nandha. Pon Parthiepan has written the dialogues and Balasubramaniam is behind the camera. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background scores.

Vishal was last seen in Veerame Vaagai Soodum. The action-thriller, directed by Thu Pa Sarvanan was well received by the audience. Dimple Hayathi played the female lead in the movie. The Telugu dubbed version has been named Saamanyudu. In addition to the lead cast, the film also featured Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, RNR Manohar, Mariam George and Maha Gandhi in important roles.

