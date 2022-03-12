Release Date of Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram to be Announced on March 14

Kamal Hassan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram’s theatrical release date will be announced on March 14. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the much-awaited film, shared a poster of the film featuring Kamal Hassan and updated the fans on Twitter.

“Vikram theatrical release date to be announced on MARCH 14th, 2022 at 7 AM," he tweeted.

The shooting of Vikram was wrapped last week. Kamal Haasan had quit as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate to complete his shooting commitments for Vikram.

Vikram is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International. Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathy star in the film, which also has Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. Kamal Haasan will be seen playing the role of a police officer in Vikram.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and background score for the film, which is his second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan after Master and Indian 2. A remixed version of the theme music from the 1986 film of the same name was used in the film’s official title teaser.

The makers have already sold the digital and satellite rights of Vikram for a whopping Rs 112 crores. It has almost completely covered the film’s budget, and it has already proven to be a profitable venture for the producers.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan will also be seen in Indian 2 directed by S. Shankar. Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, and Samuthirakani.

Indian 2 is a sequel to S Shankar’s 1996 film Indian. The film is being bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

Vijay Sethupati will be seen next in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside Samantha and Nayanthara. The romantic comedy-drama is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2022.

