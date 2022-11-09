Release Date of Shiva Rajkumar-Starrer Vedha’s Teaser Revealed

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar’s fans loved the collaboration of their favourite artist with filmmaker A Harsha in projects such as Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi and Bhajarangi 2. They are super thrilled to see their beloved star team up with Harsha once again in the much-anticipated movie Vedha. Their fans will surely be delighted to know that Vedha’s teaser is all set to release on November 11 at 5 PM. It was informed by Harsha on Twitter.

The tagline of the teaser is “Weapons of Vedha will come to life." As of now, the film’s first look has been unveiled by the makers, which shows Shiva holding a sickle dripped in blood. The actor looks every bit ferocious with intense expressions. This new look was given a thumbs-up by social media users. A user also asked whether Vedha was the remake of Vetri Maaran directorial Asuran.

Asuran revolves around the story of a farmer’s son from an underprivileged caste, who kills a landlord from an upper caste. Whether his father can save him from the punishment of this crime forms the core theme of Asuran.

Coming back to Vedha, the makers are planning to release the first song of this film on November 27 at a grand launch event, which is likely to be held in Mysore. There are reports that Harsha and music composer Arjun Janya is in talks with a renowned star to render his vocals to this number. However, the filmmaker has not revealed the name of this actor as of now. In an interview with a portal, he said, “We have a lot of surprises in store from team Vedha."

Touted to be a period drama film, Vedha is set in the backdrop of the 1960s. Actress Ganavi Lakshman will play the female lead opposite Shiva. Actresses Shwetha Changappa and Aditi Sagar will also portray key roles in the film. Swamy J Gowda will handle the camerawork for the film. Produced by Geetha Pictures and Zee Studios, Vedha will release in theatres on December 23 in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

