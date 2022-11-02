Release Date of Simbu’s Next Pathu Thala Likely To Be Postponed: Report

Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is all set to play the role of a gangster, yet again, in Obeli N Krishna’s much-awaited film Pathu Thala. The Kollywood actor last essayed the character of a Mumbai-based criminal, Muthu, in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s hit film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Now, he will next be seen playing an underworld boss, AGR, in the upcoming neo-noir action thriller.

The makers were eyeing a December 14 release for Pathu Thala, but, according to the latest reports, the film’s release date is likely to get pushed to next year because the crew is yet to conclude its shooting. Simbu recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of this Tamil film, and its following schedule is said to go on floors in Chennai soon. The makers are expected to finalise the new release date of this Obeli N Krishna directorial by the end of November after completing the week-long Chennai schedule.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, the film’s director amped up fans’ excitement about Pathu Thala by sharing a glimpse of Simbu from the film’s set. On October 29, Obeli took the internet by storm as revealed shooting a dance sequence for the highly anticipated film. Along with posting a picture of Simbu, he tweeted writing, “Our Energetic #AGR burning the floor with his inspirational dance. Filming now for #pathuthala."

Advertisement

Produced by Studio Green, Pathu Thala stars Simbu, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The supporting cast of this action thriller includes Kalaiyarasan, Teejay and Joe Malloori, among others. Musical maestro AR Rahman has been roped in to score the music for this film, which is the official remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti. The original film was headlined by Shiva Rajkumar, Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava.

Read all the Latest Movies News here