Release Date of Suriya and Karthi-starrer Viruman Announced; Know More

The makers of Suriya and Karthi-starrer Viruman have announced the release date of the upcoming film. Coinciding with the celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the film will hit theatres globally on August 31.

Suriya tweeted a poster of the movie featuring Karthi and announced the release date.

Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner 2D Entertainment, the film was shot in and around the regions of Theni and Madurai. Meanwhile, the post-production work is progressing steadily.

Viruman, written and directed by Muthaiya, has director Shankar’s daughter, Aditi Shankar, playing the female lead opposite Karthi. Aditi will be making her debut with this film.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the makers released the first single, Kanja Poovu Kannala, crooned by Sid Sriram. The lyrics were penned by Karumathur Manimaran.

Touted to be a family entertainer, this rural drama talks about the importance of family and relationships. The movie also has Rajkiran, who was also part of Komban. In addition, Prakash Raj and Soori will also be seen playing important roles.

Muthaiya’s maiden collaboration with Karthi was his 2015 action drama Komban. Set in a rural backdrop, the movie was well-received by the audience. Now, the actor-director duo is back with yet another rural family drama.

On the work front, Karthi is awaiting the release of his big-budget period drama Ponniyin Selvan. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film will be released in two parts. The first part is slated to release in cinemas in September this year.

