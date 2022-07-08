Release Date of Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Kuri Postponed Due to Technical Reasons

Mollywood actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan was all set to entertain the audience as a police character in his upcoming thriller Kuri directed by KR Praveen. However, just a day before the release, the makers postponed the film owing to unfavourable weather conditions and technical glitches.

K R Praveen, who also scripted the movie, announced the news via his Instagram handle with a poster from the movie and alongside it wrote, “Bringing out every film is a struggle. Kuri’s situation is no different. We have reached this mark with so much difficulty! There is no doubt that the people behind a film made like that will be the ones you want to watch with you in the theatres the most. But; Due to adverse natural conditions and some other technical reasons, the release date of the film has been put on halt."

The director concluded the note with, “Everything that happens is for good… and will happen!" The updated release date will be announced soon! Still hoping for the love, cooperation, and care that is always pouring in. I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience."

Initially, to release on July 8, the makers will soon announce a new date for the film. Touted to be a suspense thriller, the shooting of the film has been done in areas around Idukki’s Vandiperiyar region.

Apart from Unnikrishnan, the cast of Kuri includes actors like Surabhi Lakshmi, Vinod Thomas, Sagar Soorya, Pramod Velayanad, Chala Pali, Vishnu Govindan, and Aditi Ravi in pivotal roles.

The anticipation for Kuri is high among the audience and the already released trailer has only raised the expectations.

Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan’s previous outing was the Malayalam film Randu, wherein he played the lead role of Vava. Apart from Kuri, he has a host of highly ambitious films in the pipeline including Eeyal, Sabash Chandra Bose, Shalamon, Anuradha Crime No.59/2019, and Marathakam.

