‘Release Gogo’: Aamir Khan Unveils Mystery Over ‘Kahaani’ That Will Be Out On 28th April, But His Tee Has Our Attention

Aamir Khan fans must have watched his super hit film Andaz Apna Apna a lot of times. More than two decades later also, the film holds a special place in the heart of the audience for its iconic characters, amazing chemistry between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan and hilarious dialogues. Just like his fans, Aamir also doesn’t seem to get over one of his most popular films and his favourite character from it Crime Master Gogo. In a recent video, we can see him donning an orange t-shirt seeking the “release" of Crime Master Gogo.

In the video posted by the actor's production house on Instagram, we can see him playing foosball wearing a t-shirt with a text that read: “Release Gogo." It seems to be one of his favourite t-shirts as he has been sported in the same outfit many times before. The t-shirt has been inspired by one of the 90s favourite villains, Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor). For those who haven't seen the film, a quick recap for you - Crime Master Gogo was arrested at the end of the film for his criminal acts. However, one thing that made him cooler than other villains was his perfect comic timing. Andaz Apna Apna also featured Aamir and Salman in the lead roles along with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

In the video posted by Aamir, apart from his eye-catching t-shirt, he can also be seen spilling the beans about his upcoming project Kahani. Mr Perfectionist has left us hanging on the cliff many a time with his videos related to his latest project, Kahani. Now, in his latest video about the mystery project, Aamir can be seen saying, “April 28 ko meine decide kr liya hai main Kahani kahan sunaunga. Radio station par sunaunga. Radio station achi jagah hoti hai kahani sunane ki. (April) 28 ko main Red Fm par Kahani sunaunga. (I have decided where I’ll recite the Kahani on April 28. I’ll narrate it on a radio station. The radio station is a nice place to narrate the Kahani. I’ll recite it on Red Fm on April 28).”

With the latest announcement, fans have become even more curious to know more about Aamir’s Kahani and are speculating about the project. While some of the fans hooked their eyes on Aamir’s iconic t-shirt, others took a guess about Kahani. One of the users wrote, “What a t-shirt sir,” while another one commented, “Eagerly waiting for the story.”

While everyone will have to wait till April 28 to know more about Kahani, Aamir’s much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the theatres in August this year. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

