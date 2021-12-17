Release of Indo-Polish Film No Means No Postponed, To Hit Theatres in 2022 Now

The release of No Means No, an Indo-Polish film, has been postponed. The international film was earlier scheduled to be released on November 5, but now the makers have decided to push its world premiere to June 2022, actor Sanjay Dutt shared this information on Twitter. The film has been produced by Vikash Verma and Hitesh Desai. Verma has also directed the film.

In his tweet, Sanjay Dutt said that the film will now premiere on June 17, 2022, adding that the release was being pushed given the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. The government of Poland has supported the makers in the shoot of the big-budget film, and therefore the makers don’t want to hurry with the release.

>Sanjay Dutt tweet :

Advertisement

It’s also being said that filmmaker Vikash Verma is trying to strengthen the relations between India and Poland through No Means No.

“I have tried to weave innumerable relationships between the two nations through a love story. ‘No Means Know’ aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Poland, just as Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker gave a new dimension to relations between India and Soviet Russia," Verma has said.

The film stars Indian actors Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Kat Christian. From Poland, Natalia Bach, Anna Gujic, Sylvia Chek, Pavel Czech, Jersey Handjlik and Anna Adore feature in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.