Release of Varun Tej’s Ghani Pushed Again to Avoid Clash With Bheemla Nayak

Actor Varun Tej’s upcoming film Ghani, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25, has been postponed again. The sports drama has been postponed to avoid a clash at the box office with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak. The makers of Ghani have issued a statement on Twitter regarding the postponement of the movie.

Makers of Ghani issued statement days after Bheemla Nayak’s release date of February 25 was finalised. The makers of the Ghani said that they are overwhelmed with the love of their fans showering on Ghani.

“Your encouragement motivates us to keep moving forward with faith in these tough times. As Bheemla Nayak is going to hit the cinemas on Feb 25th, we are pushing the release date of Ghani. A new release date will be announced soon," makers said in a statement.

Advertisement

While extending best wishes to Bheemla Nayak, makers of Ghani said that they are equally excited as fans and ready to “experience the powerful storm of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu on big screens."

Bheemla Nayak’s trailer was released recently and the fans were impressed with the power-punch performances of actors. There is huge hype around the film leading to the postponement of other films, including Ghani.

The release of Ghani had been postponed several times because of COVID-19. The makers have promised to announce a new release date soon.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is produced by Allu Bobby under the banner of Allu Bobby Company and Renaissance pictures. Apart from Varun Tej, the film stars Jagapathi Babu, Salee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra and Tanikella Bharani. The music is composed by Thaman S.

On the work front, Varun Tej has comedy drama F3 in the pipeline

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.