Relief For Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund; Supreme Court Refuses To Stop Streaming of Film on OTT

In a big relief for Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’, Supreme Court, on Thursday, refused to halt the film’s screening on OTT platform. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the order of the top court dated May 5, 2022, would continue. It also directed the high court to consider the revision petition filed by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, who alleged copyright violation, immediately after the summer vacation.

While Jhund was released in theatres on March 4, it was later released on ZEE5 in the month of May.

Advertisement

Even in April this year, High Court ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms. This was in response to the plea filed by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar. The director had alleged copyright violation by the makers of ‘Jhund.’ Earlier, Nandi Chinni Kumar also sought an injunction against the theatre release of Jhund. However, the plea was also declined by the trial court, allowing the film to be released in theatres.

For the unversed, ‘Jhund’ is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’. The film is about a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities, however, a coach (Amitabh Bachchan) shapes them into a football team. Apart from Big B, the film also stars Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam, and Akash Thosar among others. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Runway 34. He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.