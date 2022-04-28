Remember Chiranjeevi’s Niece in Jai Chiranjeeva? This is How She Looks Now

Jai Chiranjeeva is one of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s most famous films. Though the film failed to make an impact at the box office, many remember it for its iconic comic sequences. The entire film centred around Chiru’s relationship with his niece. People who have watched the movie also remember the little girl who portrayed this role.

Shriya Sharma is the name that portrayed Chiru’s niece in Jai Chiranjeeva, and that charming cute girl from that movie has grown up to be a stunning diva who primarily acts in Telugu films. Take a peek at some of her most recent photos.

Many of us remember her as Sneha Bajaj from Kasauti Zindagi Ki. She made her movie debut with Jai Chiranjeevi. At that time, she was just 8 years old. She was one of the industry’s most popular child performers at the time.

Shriya later appeared as a child artist in a number of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She was also featured in Nuvvu Nenu Prema as Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter.

The 25-year-old has matured into a stunning woman, who has appeared in a lot of Telugu films. She made her debut as a lead actor in the Telugu film Gaayakudu in 2014. Ali Reza, from Bigg Boss fame, plays the main character. Later, she appeared in the adolescent drama Nirmala Convent opposite Srikanth’s son Rosshan. However, both films failed to impress audiences.

Shriya has made a name for herself not just in the South Indian film business, but also in Bollywood. She acted in films such as Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Chillar Party. She even earned a National Award for Best Child Artist in 2011 for the film Chillar Party.

She began appearing in commercials and television series as a kid. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor has enchanted audiences with her performances in television programs such as Boogie Woogie, Carry on Shekhar, Kanhaiya, and Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain.

Shriya is not just an actor, but also an advocate, as per her Instagram bio.

