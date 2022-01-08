Remember Kajol's Iconic Headband from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? It was Actually a 'Fix' for Her Wig

'Pyaar Dosti Hai' (Love is Friendship), the iconic lines from Karan Johar's debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai inspired several Bollywood films in the years that followed. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles, the film not only redefined love in Bollywood movies, but also set several fashion trends. Be it SRK's 'cool' neck chain, friendship bands or Kajol's headband, everything about KKHH became immensely popular among the fans back then. But did you know that the iconic headbands used by Kajol's character Anjali in the first half of the movie were actually a fix for her wig?

According to a report by TOI, the revelation was made by Karan in a yet to be aired episode of Ranveer Singh-hosted reality show The Big Picture. Karan, who will appear on the episode with Kajol, revealed that the actor's character Anjali initially was not supposed to wear the headband. However, there were some issues with Kajol's wig and they had to use the headband as a fix to keep her look in place. The accidental headband experiment went on to become a style statement.

One of the promos released by showsmakers showed Karan getting emotional after a video of his late father, producer Yash Johar, played on the big screen. In the video, Johar senior was seen talking about the tagline given by Karan to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the best gift he ever received.

The clip also showed Karan and Kajol reprising scenes from their iconic films. The trio of Karan, Kajol and Ranveer was also seen shaking a leg together on Yeh Ladki Hai Deewani from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The finale episode of the Big Picture featuring Karan and Kajol as special guests will be aired this weekend.

