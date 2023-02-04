Television shows always hold a special place in our hearts. If you are a 90s kid, we are sure you are going to feel nostalgic after reading this. Any guess what we are talking about? We are talking about one of our favourite shows, Karishma Ka Karishma. If you are a 90s kid, then this name will definitely ring a bell. The television show and its characters received a lot of love. It holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers, causing them to talk about them even today. The main character was played by Jhanak Shukla. She went on to work as a child artist in Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s Kal Ho Na Ho, which was released in 2003. But then she disappeared from the public eye. So let’s dig into some details and see what Jhanak is currently doing.

Jhanak is now living in obscurity, far from the spotlight. She is studying archeology and hopes to make a career out of it. In the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, she played the role of Jiya. She has also collaborated with Irrfan Khan on the film Deadline.

Advertisement

Jhanak is now 26 years old, and she is a lifestyle blogger as well.

Looking at her recent social media photos, we bet you won’t even recognise her. Jhanak was seen in a video a few days ago, talking about how her life had changed. She now wants to live her life and rest because she was active in the industry at a young age. She travels extensively and occasionally writes. The former actress is currently focusing on her studies.

Jhanak Shukla recently started a new phase of her life with her partner, Swapnil Suryawanshi, as the duo got engaged. Jhanak uploaded pictures from her Roka ceremony on social media and wrote, “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya." From pictures with her new family to posing with would-be-husband Swapnil, Jhanak’s post is all things love.

Read all the Latest Movies News here