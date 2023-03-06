We have seen so many actors whose initial successful string of films led them to be touted as the next big thing in the industry but their careers ultimately failed to take off. One of them is the 90s chocolate boy Jugal Hansraj. Jugal’s boyish charm and good looks would make women go weak in their knees, and the actor appeared in a few successful films like Mohabbatein where he shared screen space with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jugal Hansraj started to enthral audiences early, as a child artiste. He began his career with the Shekhar Kapur-directed 1983 film Masoom where he played Naseeruddin Shah’s illegitimate son. The movie won great critical acclaim and Jugal Hansraj followed it with other films like Karma and Sultanat. He finally made his debut as a lead actor in the 1994 movie Aa Gale Lag Ja. His breakthrough role was the film Papa Kehte hai opposite debutante Mayuri Kango, which became a sleeper hit, The music of the film also became popular and the movie gave a major boost to his career. He tasted his biggest success with Mohabbatein in 2000.

However, soon, the actor was seen in less significant roles in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Salaam Namaste, and after a certain point completely disappeared from films. According to media reports, it was not a deliberate choice but rather he was busy shooting for some films that never saw the light of day, ruining his career. Jugal spoke about this in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“In 1989, I signed my first movie as an adult with Manmohan Desai. It was supposed to be my comeback into acting, but it never took off, something that has happened a lot in my career. About 35 to 40 of the projects I signed never got off the ground as of today. That’s a lot in the last 30 years," he said. Jugal, who is 50 years old now, said that he wished the films had taken off as he was not uninterested in acting, as many have claimed he was.

