Remembering Reema Lagoo, The Perfect Mother Onscreen And Offscreen

Reema Lagoo is a renowned name in the history of Indian cinema. The actress who left the world five years ago today is still remembered with a heavy heart by her fans. Not just in Bollywood, she made her mark in the Marathi industry as well and gave some power-packed performances. Reema Lagoo, who was known to play the role of a mother on screen effortlessly, had to be a father and a mother for her daughter after her divorce.

Reema Lagoo met the popular Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo in 1976. They both used to work in the same bank and fell in love. Both were interested in cinema, and this brought them closer. In 1978, Reema and Vivek Lagoo got married. After 10 years of their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They named her Mrunmayee Lagoo. With time, the couple started struggling with their relationship and the differences made them grow apart.

After a few years of their daughter’s birth, they filed for divorce. Reema Lagoo was given custody of their daughter by the court and till her last breath, she lived for her daughter as a single mother.

After her divorce, she didn’t remarry. She lived her life for her daughter and her passion for acting. Reema Lagoo’s daughter is also an actress just like her parents. She has worked in a number of films including Hello Zindagi.

Mrunmayee has also made her name in the industry for being the assistant director for films like 3 Idiots, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, PK, Talaash, and Dangal.

Looking at Mrunmayee, fans praise the way Reema Lagoo raised her daughter to be independent. Today, the whole country remembers Reema Lagoo with pride and respect for being the perfect mother on-screen and off-screen.

