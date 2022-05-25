Remembering Veteran Actor Sunil Dutt on his 17th Death Anniversary

SUNIL DUTT DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Today marks the 17th death anniversary of Sunil Dutt. The veteran actor and filmmaker born in 1929 grew up in a village named Khurd near Jhelum city, which is now in Pakistan. Fondly called Dutt Saab, the actor moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in Hindi cinema. Over the course of his acting career which spanned over five decades, Dutt delivered some memorable hits including Mother India, Gumraah and more.

A student of Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, Dutt made his debut in acting with director Ramesh Saigal’s Railway Platform in 1955. The movie also starred Nalini Jaywant.

However, Dutt’s breakthrough came with Mehboob Khan’s magnum opus Mother India, which was released in 1957. The movie also starred Dutt’s wife Nargis as the protagonist. Dutt played the role of Birju, Nargis’ rebellious younger son.

The layered performance of Dutt showed a raw, urgent energy. Soon after working together in Mother India, Dutt’s relationship with Nargis developed and the two tied the knot in 1958. Nargis and Dutt became parents to three children, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

At a time when cinema was largely a male-dominated industry, Dutt played roles in women-oriented films like Sadhna (1958), Sujata (1959) and Main Chup Rahungi (1962).

Dutt broke out of the image of the rebellious Birju from cult classic Mother India and worked with noted filmmakers like Bimal Roy, Hrishikesh Mukherji and B R Chopra to portray a sensitive side of masculinity. He played the role of a thoughtful and understanding male character who did not resort to toxic macho traits.

Besides being an actor, Dutt also worked as a producer for movies like Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke (1963), and Mujhe Jeene Do (1963) where he played a dacoit. His last film appearance was in the Sanjay-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS, where he played his son’s on-screen father.

Sunil died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.

