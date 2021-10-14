Remo D'Souza Launches Global Dance Academy

From being a choreographer to filmmaker and even judging reality shows, Remo D’Souza has successfully navigated through these different roles with ease. The choreographer is now getting into a new venture as he is set to launch his own dance academy High on Dance.

Helmed by his wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza, the first franchise has been launched in Dubai as Remo Dance Studio. High On Dance is now all set to bring Remo Fusion Dance Studio’s first franchise in Mumbai.

Talking about his new initiative, Remo says, “I have always aspired to start a global dance academy. It is an extension of my vision to give back to society. I have always encouraged and fostered new talent and we will continue doing that with High On Dance. There is no dearth of talented dancers in our country and with the right kind of training, he or she can do wonders with their talent."

The filmmaker is starting this franchise in collaboration with Avi Raj, Prem Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma. Speaking about his collaborators, Remo states, “I am glad Avi Raj, Prem Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma have acquired the first franchise in Mumbai and Remo Fusion Dance Studio is a passion project and our only aim behind starting it is to make more and more people fall in love with this beautiful craft called dance."

