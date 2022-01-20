Remo D'Souza's Brother-In-Law Reportedly Found Dead In His Home; Lizelle D'Souza Says 'Sorry Mum, I Failed You'

Remo D’Souza’s bother-in-law Jason Watkins has reportedly died. Jason was Remo’s wife Lizelle D’Souza’s brother and had worked in the film industry as well. He was assisting Remo in all the films he was a part of as a director.

According to ETimes, Jason was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. A medical officer informed the publication that Jason was brought to Cooper hospital and a team from Oshiwara Police station is conducting the necessary legal procedure. Although Remo and Lizelle are yet to issue a statement about his death, Lizelle shared a few pictures of Jason and expressed her heartbreak.

She first shared a solo picture of him and wrote, “Why??????? How could you do this to me? (I) will never forgive you." She then shared another picture from their childhood and asked again, “Why". Lizelle went on to share a picture of Jason seated in an auto with their mother and apologised to her. “(I) am sorry mum, I failed you."

Remo and Lizelle were in Goa, attending a friend’s wedding. The couple was spotted at the airport earlier this week and Lizelle had shared pictures from the celebrations.

Although Remo hasn’t spoken much about Jason, he had shared a few pictures with Remo on his Instagram over the years. One included a picture of him with Remo and Saroj Khan. He shared the picture and called them legends. He had also shared a picture with Remo and a few crew members from what appeared to be the sets of Race 3.

Lizelle married Remo 22 years ago. Remo in 2014 told the Times of India that his wife has been one of his biggest support systems throughout his career. “Over years, she has become stronger mentally as we have seen ups and downs together," he said at the time.

