Renowned Tollywood Editor Goutham Raju Passes Away. Tributes Pour In

In a tragic turn of events, popular Tollywood editor Goutham Raju passed away in Hyderabad today. He was 68 and was suffering from age-related health issues. He was undergoing kidney-related treatment for the past few days in a hospital. His health deteriorated at midnight and he breathed his last.

Goutham Raju has worked in more than 850 films. He worked as an editor for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films and carved his niche. His prominent works include films like Gabbar Singh, Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram, Balupu, Badrinath, Don Seenu and many more.

Public relations officers in Tollywood, Vamsi and Shekar confirmed the news about Gowtham Raju’s demise and tweeted, “Senior Editor Gautam raju garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to family, friends and loved ones."

Advertisement

Sai Dharam Tej paid his respects and tweeted, “Heartbroken at the loss of Editor #GauthamRaju Garu,a man of great work and character, with whom I have worked closely during my initial phase of career.You’ll always be alive in your work sir. Sending my strength to family and dear ones. #RIPGauthamRaju Garu."

Music director MM. Keeravani also paid homage to the renowned editor and wrote." Saddened by the premature exit of Gouthamraju Garu. Happened to work with him for ‘Dhammu’. Huge respect for his humility and talent".

mmkeeravaani on Twitter: “Saddened by premature exit of Gouthamraju garu . Happened to work with him for Dhammu. Huge respect for his humility and talent" / Twitter

Advertisement

Goutham Raju debuted as an editor with Chattaniki Kallulevu and won the Nandi award for best editing for JrNTR’s Aadi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.